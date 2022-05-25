FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After being postponed twice, the Wellness in Construction talk with former NHLer Corey Hirsch in Fort St. John has been rescheduled for June.

Initially, the Independent Contractors and Business Association‘s event was supposed to be held in February and again in March.

The speaking tour, called “Just One More Day,” will be held at the Stonebridge Hotel on June 14th from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and includes a hot breakfast buffet.

The former professional hockey player has recently started conversations about mental health, publicly sharing his story and his struggles surrounding the topic.

In 1994, Hirsch won a silver medal in the Olympics and the Stanley Cup as a player with the New York Rangers, but also that year, he tried to take his own life.

Hirsch was later traded to the Vancouver Canucks and finished his career in Europe while struggling with mental health.

At some point, he could no longer play due to panic attacks and weight loss. He was eventually diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder and received the treatment he needed.

After his diagnosis, Hirsch went back to the sport he loved in a different capacity, coaching NHL goaltenders and joining Sportsnet Radio to do commentary for the Canucks.

In early 2017, he shared his story in The Players’ Tribune, sparking conversations about mental health.

This year, Hirsch joined ICBA as their Wellness Ambassador. Along with the 2022 multi-city speaking tour, Hirsch also provides content for ICBA’s Workplace Wellness program.

For more information on the talk, visit the event’s Facebook page.