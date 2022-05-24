Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 23 calls for service between April 19th, 2022 to May 20th, 2022. 36 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.

Please make note of the numerous construction sites along Highway 29 toward Fort St. John. Due to the increase of work sites along the highway, there is a large fluctuation between the speed zones for each site. Police will be monitoring these areas as they are a posted construction zone and fines will range from $196.00 to $253.00 for speeding violations within a marked construction zone.

With Spring now upon us, we will see an increase in the use of off-road vehicles (ORV’s) on the back roads and trails in our areas. That said, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP want to remind drivers and riders to use caution on the trails and roads amongst the Crown land areas being that more hikers and persons on horseback (best practice and common decency to slow down when passing those on horseback) will be frequenting these trails. It is advised for those whom operate any ORV to review the Off-Road Vehicle Act, which can be found on the ICBC website.

Secondary, we would like to remind those who operate off-road vehicles on Crown land, that all ORV’s must be registered and clearly display their ICBC number plates. Some of the more common ORV offences observed by police include the follow:

operating an ORV on Crown land without registration, comes with a fine of $230,

failure to display number plate, comes with a fine of $173,

careless operation of an ORV or damage to property, comes with a fine of $368,

no approved safety helmet, comes with a fine of $138.

ORV’s include the following:

snowmobiles,

off-road motorcycles,

side by sides (e.g. “argos, rhinos, and razors”),

Jeeps, trucks, SUV’s and other small on-highway motor vehicles.

On April 22nd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of gun shots heard during the evening within the residential area of Beryl Prairie. Upon investigation, police spoke with the persons believed to be involved and no charges were sought. As a reminder, it is unlawful to hunt or discharge a firearm within 100m of a church, school building/yard, playground, regional district park, dwelling house, or farm or ranch building that is occupied by persons or domestic animals. An owner or occupier of land, or an employee of an owner or occupier are exempted near a dwelling house or farm or ranch building that is occupied by persons or domestic animals, for the purpose of slaughtering livestock.

On May 4th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP, along with the handsome Hudson’s Hope Fire Chief, conducted a joint traffic check-stop along Beattie Dr. where members of both organizations spoke with several drivers about Emergency Preparedness as this was emergency preparedness week with the fire/flood season soon kicking off.

On May 4th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received another report of shots heard near the Coulson Rd. area of Beryl Prairie. Police attended the area and conducted patrols but were unable to locate any individuals directly involved in the offence.

On May 5th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle along Hwy 29 which had been observed swerving between lanes. Upon the investigation, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and therefore charged with impaired driving, resulting in the vehicle and trailer being towed/impounded.

On May 10th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted boat patrols on Dinosaur Lake where several boaters were checked for compliance with the Small Vessel Regulations (SVR), Competency of Operators of Pleasure Craft Regulations (COPCR), and the Canada Shipping Act (CSA), with no infractions found.

On May 14th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle accident along Dudley Dr. where a single vehicle was found on its side. Upon the investigation, it was found that the driver was not injured but was under the influence of alcohol, therefore the driver was charged for impaired driving and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

On May 16th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several phone calls regarding a hit and run at the intersection of Canyon Dr. and Beattie Dr. Upon investigation, it was found that a truck travelling at a high rate of speed toward the intersection was unable to navigate the corner due to the speed, and collided with a Westbound car. The driver of the truck did not stop and fled from the scene. The truck was later located and the driver was arrested and charged for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Remain at the Scene of an Accident, and Driving while Impaired. File remains open for investigation.

On May 17th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a break and enter with theft from a shop located in Lynx Creek. It was found that someone had broken into the building and stolen several items/tools that included: a welder, sledge hammer, several bars, and a bench vice. File remains open for investigation.

On May 20th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of several off-road vehicles (ORV’s) driving through the Dinosaur Lake campground area at high rates of speed. Police attended the area and upon conducting patrols, located several ORV’s and upon speaking with the operators, police issued verbal warnings.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.

Written by Cst. Erich Schmidt, Hudson’s Hope RCMP