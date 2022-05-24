PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The four wildfires reported in the Prince George Fire Centre over the May long weekend were caused by humans, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

A fire near the Beatton River on Jedney Road was reported around 5 a.m. on May 22nd. The fire is currently over 10 hectares in size and is being held.

The same day, at around 9 30 a.m., a wildfire started near Highway 52. According to the B.C. wildfire dashboard, the two-hectare fire is under control.

A couple of hours later, at 10:54 a.m., a fire was reported along the Peace River. It is currently being held and is 102 hectares in size.

After midnight on the 23rd, a small wildfire started near Williston Lake and is now under control.

Visit the dashboard here to keep updated on wildfires by region and their status.