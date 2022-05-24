DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The City of Dawson Creek has transitioned the ROVER AI technology to operational use to help with the city’s pothole problems.

Last year, the city utilized the technology during a pilot program to pull some weight off city staff, who usually would have to do all the paperwork and plan for repairs.

This AI system takes care of that entire process and removes the possibility of human error, according to Visual Defence.

It works by mounting a smartphone to a vehicle’s windshield and then uploading any data recorded to the cloud, so city staff can instantly access it.

The city hopes this will speed up the process of repairs.

For more information on the AI program, visit Visual Defences’ website.