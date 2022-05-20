FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Spray Park is set to open.

(Grace Giesbrecht)

Located at 9505 100th street in Centennial Park, the spray park opens for the season on May 20th.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will run until September.

(Grace Giesbrecht)

The city’s rules for the spray park are as follows: