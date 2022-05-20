FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Spray Park is set to open.
Located at 9505 100th street in Centennial Park, the spray park opens for the season on May 20th.
The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will run until September.
The city’s rules for the spray park are as follows:
- Children must be accompanied by a guardian;
- No skateboards, inline skates, bicycles or scooters within the park area;
- Glass is not permitted in this area;
- Footwear is strongly recommended;
- No pets;
- Be Sun Smart.