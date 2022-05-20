On this episode of Moose Talks, we chat with Norbert Kaspar of the Palliative Care Society about a death cafe they are hosting in June 2022. The cafe is all about fostering a discussion about death, a topic most of us are uncomfortable with talking about.

Then, we chat with Nadia Mori about Knowledge for Resilience in the Peace, a new podcast for farmers and producers in the Peace. That interview starts at 14:00

