FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The MS Society of Canada is getting some support from local businesses during MS Awareness month.

Several businesses have earmarked a portion of sales made throughout the month to MS research.

Olive Tree is donating a dollar from every meal purchased, while Papa John’s has a promotion where customers can use the promo code MMS15, and 15 per cent will be taken off the order, with a portion of the sale going to the society.

Cobs Bread has a year-long partnership with the MS Society, where if the society is mentioned at the time of purchase, five per cent will go towards the society.

Sherri Mytopher, with the society, has also organized a pub night fundraiser at the Canadian Brewhouse, taking place on May 28th.

Each ticket is $25 for a drink of choice, a burger, salad, and fries, with $10 from each ticket going to society.

There will also be a silent auction featuring items donated by the community worth around $17,000, including WestJet tickets, a gift basket, a summer package that includes barbeque chairs and a fire pit, and some 50/50 draws.

May was proclaimed MS Awareness month in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Taylor, Pouce Coupe and Hudson’s Hope.

Mytopher says there is no cure for MS, so all proceeds will go towards research.

“There have been some advances in medication for treatment, but there is no cure. So us living with MS, we just try out best to do some fundraising and bring awareness to the disease,” she explains.

Mytopher is a local representative for the MS Society. She says anyone who has MS can reach out to her, and she can connect them with other members of the community.

“Having a support group just really, it helps, and it’s nice to have the people that understand what you go through on a day-to-day basis.”

For tickets or to connect with the society, reach out to Sherri at 250-263-8058.