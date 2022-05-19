TAYLOR, B.C. – The mayor and council of Taylor invite citizens to join them for coffee to talk about a list of topics.

This event is held each year, and in 2022, it will be held on June 14th, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Taylor Community Hall.

Council would like to chat and hear citizens’ feedback on the bylaw review, the North Peace Leisure Pool, organizational structure review, general local election, candidate 101 workshop, boulevard use and private development, and the infringement policy.

There is a Facebook page for the event, and citizens are also invited to call the Municipal Office at 250-789-3392 for questions or concerns.