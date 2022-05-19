Debbie from Blue Ribbon Fudge joined Dub for Energetic Eats to talk about all the wonderful fudge products she makes.

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the FSJ Farmer’s Market, Debbie is doing a fundraiser to help Mannie Lenz in her battle with cancer. She’ll be taking donations and donating 100 percent of her sales this Saturday to Mannie.

Energetic Eats is brought to you by the Fort St. John Cooperative Association.

This episode originally aired on May 18, 2022. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.