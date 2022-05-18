FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP say a pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck on Tuesday has succumbed to their injuries.

Police were called in to assist BC Ambulance Service around 1:26 p.m. on May 17th.

When officers arrived, paramedics were treating the unresponsive pedestrian who was hit while crossing the intersection at 96th Avenue and 96th Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the detachment.

Frontline officers, the Serious Crimes Unit, and the RCMP Traffic Reconstruction Unit remained on scene to investigate.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police.

Impairment was ruled out on scene as a cause of the collision, said the RCMP.

The pedestrian has since succumbed to their injuries, and the family has been notified by police.

Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and ask that anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.