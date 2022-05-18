Thanks to a fantastic crew of volunteers, the Fort St. John North Peace Museum’s historic buildings are open again until September!

Each year we bring in our textiles (blankets, tablecloths, clothes, etc.) to keep them out of the cold weather. We then give our buildings and artefacts a good dust and clean before opening them up when overnight temperatures are mostly above zero.

Two of our buildings are undergoing maintenance currently. The chapel will be open in a few weeks, but we are continuing the final phase of getting the Allen House (our “newest” building) ready.

This summer, we’ll be finishing the floors and developing exhibits for the interior.



We’ve been busy getting ready to do our cemetery tours this summer.

Our first tour is Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m. It is the Alaska Highway-themed tour of the Fort St. John Cemetery on 100th Ave.

This tour looks at the connection between many residents buried there and the Alaska Highway, from construction workers to ambulance drivers to lodge owners.

Our Woodlawn Cemetery Tour debuts Wednesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. at the Woodlawn Cemetery.

This brand new tour looks at stories from the lives of some of our nurses, business owners, homesteaders, and trappers.

We’ll have three more tours in July and August.

Written by Heather Sjoblom, Manager/Curator at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum