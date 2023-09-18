Two-vehicle collision in Charlie Lake results in individual being transported to hospital

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One person was transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Jackfish Road and Highway 97 on Monday.
The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to the crash involving an SUV and a truck hauling water at around 7:45 a.m.
“One patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported [to the hospital] in an ambulance,” said Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano.
“We were on scene for about an hour and clear at around 8:45 a.m.”
Troiano added that four members of the fire department responded to the incident with one apparatus.
