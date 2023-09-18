Two-vehicle collision in Charlie Lake results in individual being transported to hospital

One person was transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Jackfish Road and Highway 97 on Monday.
Charlie Lake, Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region
Four members of the fire department responded to the incident with one apparatus. (Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One person was transported to hospital following a two-vehicle collision near Jackfish Road and Highway 97 on Monday.

The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to the crash involving an SUV and a truck hauling water at around 7:45 a.m.

“One patient was extricated from the vehicle and transported [to the hospital] in an ambulance,” said Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano. 

“We were on scene for about an hour and clear at around 8:45 a.m.”

Troiano added that four members of the fire department responded to the incident with one apparatus. 

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

