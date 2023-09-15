Dawson Creek RCMP make arrest following Monday night altercation

Dawson Creek RCMP arrested an individual involved in an altercation that took place on Monday night. 
Dawson Creek RCMP arrested an individual involved in an altercation where the victim sustained injuries to the head. (Canva)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek RCMP arrested an individual involved in an altercation that took place on Monday night on 8th Street. 

According to Sergeant Shawn Peddle, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of an altercation at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a local hotel. 

Officers arrived on the scene to find the two males involved in the altercation were known to each other.

The victim sustained a head injury while the second person was taken into custody the next day.

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

