Dawson Creek RCMP make arrest following Monday night altercation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek RCMP arrested an individual involved in an altercation that took place on Monday night on 8th Street.
According to Sergeant Shawn Peddle, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of an altercation at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a local hotel.
Officers arrived on the scene to find the two males involved in the altercation were known to each other.
The victim sustained a head injury while the second person was taken into custody the next day.
