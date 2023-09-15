 BC Northern Real Estate Board donates $3K to BC Fire Relief Fund

By BC Stories, Forest Fire News, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A large cloud of smoke taken from the air over a forested area.
Smoke from the Donnie Creek wildfire. (BCWS)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Northern Real Estate Board (BCNREB) has donated $3,000 to the Red Cross to support those affected by wildfires in the province.

Northern B.C. itself had its fair share of wildfires this season, including the record-breaking 586,579-hectare Donnie Creek wildfire.

Over 11,000 B.C. residents have been forced to evacuate this wildfire season, and even more have had to deal with the stress of evacuation alerts, said a BCNREB release.

An estimated 400 structures have also been lost to fires.

“Our hearts go out to the resilient people in the Okanagan and across BC who have been affected by evacuations and loss,” states Breanne Cote, Chair of the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

“We know from experience of past wildfires that the journey of reconstruction will pose challenges, yet it is achievable with support.”

For those interested in donating to the British Columbia Fires Appeal to assist in the ongoing recovery efforts, click here.

There are currently 126 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre out of the 400 across the province.

The BC Northern Real Estate Board serves the real estate needs of the communities from Fort Nelson in the north to 100 Mile House in the south and from the Alberta border to Haida Gwaii.

