Fort St. John hosts free virtual men’s mental health workshop

FORT ST. JOHN — A new virtual mental health workshop is being hosted on September 25th by the City of Fort St. John and Sabrina Trobak, a registered clinical counsellor raised in the city.
After 20 years of teaching experience, Sabrina began to work as a counsellor and started her own private practice, Trobak Holistic Counselling, in Fort St. John over 13 years ago.
Working with families, couples and children, Sabrina’s model of therapy focuses on understanding, resolving and healing.
“It is through this therapeutic process that clients examine their own life experiences, thoughts and perceptions,” said Trobak’s website.
Free and with no registration required, the workshop will be catered specifically for men and anxiety in men.
Trobak notes that presenting virtually will accommodate those who aren’t comfortable attending in person.
“Sabrina will be discussing the physiological response to anxiety, how anxiety can affect different people in different ways, the connection between anxiety, anger and depression, as well as strategies people can use to better manage anxiety,” wrote the City.
Aimed at tackling society’s view on mental health in men, Trobak plans on running the program on the third Monday of each month from September to November.
Anyone interested in Sabrina’s upcoming workshops should visit the city’s website.
