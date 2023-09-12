Family argument escalates to stabbing in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A man allegedly stabbed his brother during a family argument Friday night in Dawson Creek.
Dawson Creek RCMP responded to a family dispute call at a residence on 99th Avenue just before 5 p.m.
An argument allegedly broke out between a mother and two adult brothers, resulting in one brother stabbing the other in the abdomen.
Police said the injuries were non-life threatening, and the man was released from the hospital after treatment.
The brother who committed the stabbing was released on conditions.
RCMP said the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
