Tasty Dogs signs two leases with City of Fort St. John

Tasty Dogs will continue to provide Fort St. John community members with food and refreshments at the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre after signing two leases with the city.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 2 minutes of reading
For the first three years of the agreement at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Tasty Dogs will pay $795 plus GST on the first day of September, October, November, December, January, and February.  (Tre Lopushinsky, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tasty Dogs will continue to provide Fort St. John community members with food and refreshments at the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre after signing two leases with the city.

The purpose of the leases is to “ensure that food and beverage service is conveniently available” within the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre to support activities taking place. 

A separate lease was written for each venue and covers a three-year agreement with the option to renew for an additional two years. 

Each agreement includes provisions for peak and low-season operations. Tasty Dogs will operate at each location during all public and ticketed games and events, and minimum hours of operation will be subject to mutual agreement and posted for public reference. 

For the first three years of the agreement at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Tasty Dogs will pay $795 plus GST on the first day of September, October, November, December, January, and February. 

If the agreement is renewed for an additional two years, the cost will increase to $840 to be paid on the first day of the same months as the three years prior.

During the off-season, Tasty Dogs will pay $30 plus GST per day for daily operations.

At the North Peace Arena, Tasty Dogs will pay $980 plus GST on the first day of October, November, December, January, February, and March. 

Both leases were authorized during Monday’s regular council meeting. 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Sign Up for Daily Text Messages

Energize your day with our daily text message about local news. Once a day, Monday to Friday, we will send out the top stories of the day. 

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top