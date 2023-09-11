Tasty Dogs signs two leases with City of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Tasty Dogs will continue to provide Fort St. John community members with food and refreshments at the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre after signing two leases with the city.
The purpose of the leases is to “ensure that food and beverage service is conveniently available” within the North Peace Arena and Pomeroy Sport Centre to support activities taking place.
A separate lease was written for each venue and covers a three-year agreement with the option to renew for an additional two years.
Each agreement includes provisions for peak and low-season operations. Tasty Dogs will operate at each location during all public and ticketed games and events, and minimum hours of operation will be subject to mutual agreement and posted for public reference.
For the first three years of the agreement at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Tasty Dogs will pay $795 plus GST on the first day of September, October, November, December, January, and February.
If the agreement is renewed for an additional two years, the cost will increase to $840 to be paid on the first day of the same months as the three years prior.
During the off-season, Tasty Dogs will pay $30 plus GST per day for daily operations.
At the North Peace Arena, Tasty Dogs will pay $980 plus GST on the first day of October, November, December, January, February, and March.
Both leases were authorized during Monday’s regular council meeting.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page