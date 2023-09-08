Regulator yanks thousands of wells from troubled oil company, transfers for cleanup

1 minute of reading

Alberta’s energy regulator has transferred thousands of oil and gas wells and other facilities held by a troubled Calgary company to the group that’s responsible for cleaning up poorly maintained or abandoned sites.

In an order issued Monday, the regulator has told AlphaBow Energy that it is no longer allowed on the sites it owns and has transferred control to the Orphan Well Association.

Regulatory documents show more than 3,000 wells, 2,700 pipeline segments and 350 facilities are affected.

Those documents suggest that AlphaBow’s environmental liability totals $154 million.

Lars DePauw of the Orphan Well Association says staff are visiting the sites to determine what work needs to be done to ensure they are safe.

Documents issued by the regulator detail a long list of problems, with fewer than half of field checks on the company rated satisfactory.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Author

