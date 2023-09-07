September proclaimed Literacy Month in Fort St. John

City council recently proclaimed September as Literacy Month in Fort St. John at the request of the Fort St. John Literacy Society.
At a council meeting last month, the City of Fort St. John proclaimed September as Literacy Month. (City of Fort St. John, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — City council recently proclaimed September as Literacy Month in Fort St. John

The proclamation was made at the August 28th council meeting at the request of the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

The society is a non-profit promoting literacy in the city and surrounding area since 1990.

Cities and towns across the province recognize Literacy Month as part of an annual large-scale fundraising and awareness campaign in which the society participates. 

All money raised within the region will stay in the region and help fund, enhance, and expand free literacy programming.

This year, the society plans to continue focusing on how literacy connects and educates everyone.

The literacy society shared a calendar on their Facebook page for activities to celebrate Literacy Month:

Literacy Month activities in the Energetic City. (Fort St. John Literacy Society, Facebook)

