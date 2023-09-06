Former Fort St. John musician becomes executive director of Kamloops Symphony Orchestra

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A former Fort St. John resident, Christopher Young, has been appointed as the new executive director of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO) and Music School after a national search.
Young will begin his new role with the orchestra on September 18th.
Young was born and raised in Fort St. John and went through the School District 60 band program before earning a master of arts degree with distinction in music and management at the University of Leeds in the UK.
According to the KSO, he contributed to Opera North, the Leeds International Piano Competition, Leeds Lieder and Leeds Baroque while in the UK and made an impression in the sales and marketing department at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and School of Music.
The KSO said Young is also a trumpet player and a music educator who completed his music degree at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.
He has studied with Canadian and international musicians and assisted with marketing, fundraising and management for not-for-profit projects across Western Canada.
Young said it’s a privilege to step into the role of executive director, as the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra (KSO) and Music School hold importance and opportunity for the community.
“My passion and my background in music and arts management drives my commitment to further enrich the cultural landscape and foster artistic excellence across the Thompson Valley,” Young said.
“As a musician and as an audience member, I understand the transformative power of the live music experience, and I am excited to work alongside the KSO’s talented team to cultivate meaningful cultural and artistic experiences for all members of the community.”
The KSO president and board chair, John McDonald, believes Young’s experience will be vital to launching the orchestra into its next 50 years.
