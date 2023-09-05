Two local RCMP win medals at World Police and Fire Games

Two Fort St. John RCMP officers brought home medals from the World Police and Fire Games held in Manitoba earlier this summer. 
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 2 minutes of reading
Fort St. John Constable Aidan Finlay and “Team 1697.” ( Fort St. John RCMP )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two Fort St. John RCMP officers brought home medals from the World Police and Fire Games held in Manitoba earlier this summer. 

According to a release, retired Corporal Steven Francoeur, now reserve constable, won a bronze medal in pickleball after competing in the Men’s 40+ Singles category. Francoeur also teamed up with a retired LAPD officer to compete in the Mixed 40+ Doubles category, where he found success again, winning a silver medal. 

Retired Corporal Stephen Francoeur brought home a silver and bronze medal in pickleball. ( Fort St. John RCMP )

Francoeur is a Peace Country Pickleball Club member and will head to Birmingham, Alabama, to compete again in the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. 

Fort St. John RCMP Constable Aidan Finlay competed on a combined rugby team of RCMP and firefighters, winning bronze in Men’s 7’s. According to a release, Finlay “thoroughly enjoyed the games and short time spent together with his teammates.”

Approximately 8,500 athletes from over 70 countries competed in the games, comprising 60 different sports. The RCMP managed to accomplish the fourth-highest agency medal count at the games, with 107 retired and active duty members who competed. 

Canada led the country medal count at the games with 656, and the United States came in second place with 651 medals. In total, Canada received 262 gold medals, 227 silver medals, and 167 bronze medals.

The 2023 World Police and Fire Games took place in Manitoba from July 28th to 26th. More information about the games, including results from this year, can be found on the World Police and Fire Games website.

