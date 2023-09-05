Meeting scheduled for proposed work camp near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is hosting a meeting to discuss the temporary use permit for a work camp proposed on Highway 97, north of Pink Mountain.
The temporary use permit proposes establishing a 200 to 300-person work camp that provides accommodation and food for industry workers.
The meeting will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre at 11308 Alaska Road in Fort St. John on September 14th at 10 a.m.
Written comments or concerns will be accepted until 4 p.m. on September 13th for those not wanting to speak at the hearing.
Documents regarding the proposal can be viewed at the Dawson Creek PRRD office from Monday to Friday at 1981 Alaska Avenue.
The application was received on July 11th, 2023, and the regional board will consider issuing the temporary use permit on September 14th.
For more information, visit the PRRD’s website.
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page