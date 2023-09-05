Meeting scheduled for proposed work camp near Pink Mountain

The Peace River Regional District is hosting a meeting to discuss the temporary use permit for a work camp proposed on Highway 97, north of Pink Mountain.
By Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Regional District 1 minute of reading
The location of the proposed work camp. (PRRD, Google.)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is hosting a meeting to discuss the temporary use permit for a work camp proposed on Highway 97, north of Pink Mountain.

The temporary use permit proposes establishing a 200 to 300-person work camp that provides accommodation and food for industry workers.

The location and area of the property. (PRRD)

The meeting will take place at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre at 11308 Alaska Road in Fort St. John on September 14th at 10 a.m.

Written comments or concerns will be accepted until 4 p.m. on September 13th for those not wanting to speak at the hearing.

Documents regarding the proposal can be viewed at the Dawson Creek PRRD office from Monday to Friday at 1981 Alaska Avenue.

The application was received on July 11th, 2023, and the regional board will consider issuing the temporary use permit on September 14th.

For more information, visit the PRRD’s website.

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

