Local MLA awards Charlie Lake youth with Certificate of Bravery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River North MLA Dan Davies presented nine-year-old Parker Johnsen a Certificate of Bravery last week for saving his family from a house fire in May.
Davies presented Johnsen with the certificate from the Legislative Assembly of B.C. Wednesday evening and a goodie bag for him and his younger sister.
Since the May 13th fire that destroyed his family’s home, Johnsen has also received recognition from the Charlie Lake Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.
During an assembly on his last day of school, Parker was presented with a Certificate of Commendation from the Office of the Fire Commissioner and an Award of Excellence along with a firefighters patch from the Charlie Lake Fire Department.
Parker and his family were also invited to join the Charlie Lake firefighters in the Canada Day Parade.
“It was really beautiful and made Parker feel very proud,” Romine said.
“All the people who took time out of their days to give Parker recognition for his heroic efforts made a tremendous difference. It always brings a smile to his face when asked about his recognition. I think it helped keep the focus on the positive, that everyone got out safely.”
Johnsen saved his family from a house fire that started outside their home in May after hearing glass shattering in their living room.
After he saw the fire, he woke his mom and sister up so they could get out of the house in time.
Between a neighbour’s water truck and the Charlie Lake Fire Department, Romine guessed it took about three hours for the fire to be extinguished.
Since the fire, they’ve been staying in their camper on their property, and Romine said their new modular home will arrive by the end of September.
