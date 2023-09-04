UPDATED – Highway 97 open between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

UPDATE – As of 2pm Monday the highway is open to single lane traffic.
CHETWYND, B.C. – A collision has closed Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.
The collision happened between the Chetwynd Pulpmill road and the 283 road along Highway 97. That is approximately 25km north of Chetwynd.
You can detour around the collision by heading to either Hudson’s Hope or Tumbler Ridge.
At this time, the RCMP has not released any information about the collision, but it is expected that the Highway will be open again by 5 p.m. Monday, September 4, 2023.
For further updates on the status of the Highway, you can also visit www.drivebc.ca
Stay connected with local news
Make us your
home page