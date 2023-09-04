UPDATED – Highway 97 open between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

As of 2pm Monday the highway is open to single lane traffic
By Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading

UPDATE – As of 2pm Monday the highway is open to single lane traffic.


CHETWYND, B.C. – A collision has closed Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

The collision happened between the Chetwynd Pulpmill road and the 283 road along Highway 97. That is approximately 25km north of Chetwynd.

You can detour around the collision by heading to either Hudson’s Hope or Tumbler Ridge.

At this time, the RCMP has not released any information about the collision, but it is expected that the Highway will be open again by 5 p.m. Monday, September 4, 2023.

For further updates on the status of the Highway, you can also visit www.drivebc.ca

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Adam Reaburn is the owner of Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca. Adam has been working in broadcasting for over 20 years. Adam and his wife Tammy have lived in Fort St. John for over 18 years. More by Adam Reaburn.

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top