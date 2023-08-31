Summer Events: Survey, Auto Fest, and More

Hey everyone!
It’s the last week of summer and, despite my scouring the internet, I couldn’t find a lot of events happening this weekend. It makes sense as people are getting ready for back-to-school or heading out on the last long weekend of the season. While it’s disappointing that less is happening, it’s a great opportunity to get your feedback!
The Summer Newsletter was a new project we decided to try this year so we want to know what you think. Fill out this quick survey and let us know if you want us to keep the newsletter going or what we can improve on if we bring it back next year. In the meantime, if you want to keep up with events happening in Fort St John, follow us on Fort St John Today’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Events Happening September 1-3, 2023
- Spirit of the Peace Powwow | Taylor | September 1-3
- Peace Auto Fest | Taylor | September 2-3
- JUNK Live in Concert | Fort St John | September 2
