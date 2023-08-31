Summer Events: Survey, Auto Fest, and More

In this edition, let us know what you thought of the newsletter. Plus, a list of events happening for September 1-3, 2023.
By Events, News
Newsletter cover photo

Hey everyone!

It’s the last week of summer and, despite my scouring the internet, I couldn’t find a lot of events happening this weekend. It makes sense as people are getting ready for back-to-school or heading out on the last long weekend of the season. While it’s disappointing that less is happening, it’s a great opportunity to get your feedback!

The Summer Newsletter was a new project we decided to try this year so we want to know what you think. Fill out this quick survey and let us know if you want us to keep the newsletter going or what we can improve on if we bring it back next year. In the meantime, if you want to keep up with events happening in Fort St John, follow us on Fort St John Today’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Take Our Survey

Events Happening September 1-3, 2023

Want to let us know about an event? Email us at contact@energeticcity.ca

Report a typo or an error

