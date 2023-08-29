Fort Nelson First Nation issues evacuation alert

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson First Nation (FNFN) issued an evacuation alert on Monday for the Fontas Reserve.
The First Nation said it issued the alert because of multiple wildfires in the area causing a potential danger to life safety, adding that the alert is meant to prepare residents to evacuate their properties if necessary.
The area is described as:
- Fontas 1 (06591), the geographical location of the Peace River District,l Lot 2318, approximately 10.10 hectares in the Klua Lakes area.
- 76 kilometres southeast of the community of FNFN.
- 61 kilometres northeast of the community of Prophet River.
- On the right bank of the Fontas River, 1 mile east of the mouth of the Sikanni River.
- Latitude and longitude 58°17’9.24” N and 121°43’36.73W.
- The area includes one inhabited home and many cultural sites.
The FNFN said those in the evacuation alert area should take the following precautions:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area in case an Evacuation Order is called while separated.
- Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure.
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children, and neighbours if assistance is needed.
- Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible).
- Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.
- Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence if possible. If an evacuation order is issued, Reception Centres will be opened if required.
- Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating.
- Monitor news sources for information on evacuation orders and the location of Reception Centres.
For the latest information on evacuation alerts and orders, visit the First Nation’s website.
The northeast has many wildfires in the area, with the closest being the Klua Lakes wildfire, which is out of control at approximately 44,241 hectares. South of that is the record breaking Donnie Creek wildfire at 583,153 hectares.
