City defers proposal for electrical vehicle station at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council voted on Monday to defer a proposal from BC Hydro for an electrical vehicle (EV) fast charger bank in the Pomeroy Sport Centre parking lot.
The proposal was made in anticipation of the potential rise in the use of electrical vehicles over the next decade, and stated the proposed bank of fast chargers “would provide some support to adjacent businesses by providing recreational, shopping, and dining opportunities for drivers charging their vehicles.”
BC Hydro chose the pay-per-use charging station to be installed at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in order to accommodate the ability to pull through the charging bay to ensure EVs with trailers will be able to use the facility. The site was also chosen because it is central to recreation, dining, and shopping.
Council expressed multiple concerns over the proposal, including the location of the fast charger bank and who would be responsible for its maintenance and improvements.
Due to council’s concerns, along with other contributing factors, Fort St. John Mayor Lilia Hansen made the recommendation to defer the proposal until council has the opportunity to meet with BC Hydro and discuss the concept in further detail.
The full proposal can be read here.
