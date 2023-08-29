Chetwynd, Fort Nelson break daily heat records on Monday

CHETWYND, B.C. — Amid high temperatures being recorded across northeast B.C. on Monday, two communities broke daily heat records.
Chetwynd reached a record of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Monday, breaking the previous record of 29.5 degrees Celsius set in 1986.
Fort Nelson hit 33.9 degrees Celsius, with the previous record of 28.4 degrees Celsius set in 1989.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven, Fort St. John nearly broke the daily heat record on Monday, hitting 30.1 degrees Celsius with the record of 30.6 degrees Celsius set in 1933.
Dawson Creek also almost broke a daily heat record, hitting 31.4 degrees Celsius, while the standing record of 32.2 degrees Celsius was set in 1929.
The Peace and Fort Nelson regions are under a heat warning for daytime highs of up to 30 degrees Celsius and overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius.
According to Environment Canada, temperatures are forecast to lower on Wednesday.
Extreme heat affects everyone, but the risks are more significant for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
Environment Canada recommends citizens drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place when possible.
For the rest of the week, Fort St. John is forecast to have highs between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius and lows between 11 and 13.
