Calima Energy sells Tommy Lakes, Montney acreage for $10 million

Advantage Energy purchased assets in Montney for $10 million from Calima Energy last week.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Regional District 1 minute of reading
An oil pump at night.
An oil pump. (Canva)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Advantage Energy purchased assets in Montney for $10 million from Calima Energy last week.

The assets include 33,643 acres of Montney licenses, acreage, and the Tommy Lakes facilities.

Calima Energy said the gas price in northeastern B.C. reduces the financing and equity opportunities for the assets near Montney. 

The company estimated the cost of a work program to generate acceptable returns from the assets to be between $50 to $100 million, which led to the sale.

“For some time, the company’s share price has not reflected the value of the Montney assets,” said present and CEO Karl DeMong.

“While these assets presented significant future value, the substantial cost of maintaining the existing facilities, building new infrastructure, volatile gas price in northeast B.C. and limited hedging opportunities has made it very challenging for a small junior to finance the development without substantial equity and project dilution.”

Calima Energy said it will continue to focus on its Brooks and Thorsby assets in Alberta. The company’s production for 2023 is expected to reach approximately 4,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Stay connected with local news

Make us your

home page

Download

our App

Join our

Newsletter

Get news

texted to you

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top