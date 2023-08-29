A look at British Columbia’s 12 wildfires of note

Twelve of the 400 or so blazes burning in British Columbia are described by the province’s wildfire service as “wildfires of note,” meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety. 

A look at the 12 fires, with information provided by the BC Wildfire Service as of Tuesday at noon, Pacific time:

Name: Bush Creek East wildfire

Location: West and east of Adams Lake, north of Shuswap and Little Shuswap lakes, south of Highway 1 between Chase and Sorrento

Size: 431 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Casper Creek wildfire

Location: 24 kilometres west of Lillooet

Size: 110 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Kookipi Creek wildfire

Location: 50 kilometres south of Lytton

Size: 170 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Stein Mountain wildfire

Location: 15 kilometres northwest of Lytton, west of Fraser River

Size: 34 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: McDougall Creek wildfire

Location: Near West Kelowna

Size: 126 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Under investigation

Name: Great Beaver Lake wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 91 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Whitefish Lake wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 50 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Greer Creek wildfire

Location: Prince George fire centre

Size: 47 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Crater Creek wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 435 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Upper Park Rill wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 18 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Human, accidental or intentional

Name: Rossmore Lake wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 111 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

Name: Downton Lake wildfire

Location: Kamloops fire centre

Size: 94 square kilometres

Suspected cause: Lightning

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press

