NLC receives funding for seven community adult literacy programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northern Lights College (NLC) will soon receive funding from the province to support adult literacy programs across the Peace region.
The money comes from the province’s $3.4 million Community Adult Literacy Program (CALP), which will support 102 adult literacy programs this year, allowing about 16,000 people in B.C. to improve their reading, writing, math, and digital skills.
According to the province, funding is allocated to community organizations, Indigenous-controlled organizations, and public post-secondary institutions to “deliver adult, family and Indigenous literacy programming across B.C.”
Literacy providers that will benefit from the financial support in the Peace include literacy societies in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson, and the Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge libraries.
The Fort St. John Literacy Society will utilize the funding for its individual and family literacy programs, and the Dawson Creek Literacy Society will use it for its community program.
Chetwynd Public Library will use the funds to support its Literacy for Life program, serving residents of Chetwynd and surrounding communities, including the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations.
The Tumbler Ridge Public Library will use the money for its Adult Literacy Program, while the Fort Nelson Community Literacy Society will put the funds toward its individual and family literacy programs.
Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Selina Robinson, said improving both numeracy and literacy has a significant impact on people’s quality of life and improves their job and career prospects.
“This investment will connect people with the skills they need to take the next step in their educational and career journey,” Robinson said.
To learn more about the Community Adult Literacy Program, click here.
View the document below for the complete list of funding recipients of this year’s CALP program.
