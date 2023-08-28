Fort Nelson breaks heat record on Sunday

FORT NELSON, B.C. — Fort Nelson set a new daily maximum temperature record on Sunday.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius in Fort Nelson broke the previous record of 28.8 degrees Celsius, set on August 27th, 1986.
The weather service said temperature records for the Fort Nelson area have been kept since 1937
Other areas that set a new record for August 27th include Burns Lake, with a new record of 29.8 degrees Celsius compared to the old record of 27.9 set in 1996, and the Dease Lake area, which set a new record of 28.3 degrees Celsius compared to the old 25-degree record set in 1954.
Temperature records have been kept in Burns Lake since 1949 and in Dease Lake since 1944, according to Environment Canada.
