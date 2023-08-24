Over two-decade-long study shows Charlie Lake is ‘healthy, mature’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over twenty years worth of testing has proved Charlie Lake is a healthy and mature body of water, according to a local organization.
Bruce Kosugi and Glynnis Maundrell, with the Charlie Lake Conservation Society (CLCS), presented the results of a two-decade study to a room full of people at the North Peace Museum on Tuesday evening. Bruce said the society’s study builds on testing by B.C.’s Ministry of Environment.
A common concern among residents of the area is the blue-green algae, which Kosugi said is a natural part of the lake. Algae has been present for a very long time and is the basis of the food chain, he said.
“There are areas where, at times, depending on how the wind blows, it may build up,” Kosugi said.
“You don’t want to go swimming, you don’t want your pets in there, as a precaution.”
In some lakes across North America, toxins are produced by the algae. However, the society’s testing shows that the algae in Charlie Lake didn’t create the levels of toxins seen elsewhere, said Kosugi.
Throughout the summer, the CLCS has worked with other organizations to speak with the public about the Charlie Lake ecosystem.
Kosugi noted that there is excellent fishing in Charlie Lake, including pike, burbot and perch.
The event was a success, with participants asking loads of questions and kids interacting with the Charlie Lake exhibit at the museum.
The Charlie Lake exhibit will be set up in the Fort St. John North Peace Museum until the middle of September for adults and kids to interact with and learn more about the lake.
The full Community Round-up with Kosugi and Maundrell can be viewed below:
