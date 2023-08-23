Hudson’s Hope RCMP monthly bulletin: July 21 to August 22

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 45 calls for service between July 21st to August 22nd.
39 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP.
On July 22nd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle from the area of Miller Road and Highway 29. It was reported that a grey Chevy Equinox had been stolen from the work site at around 3:45 p.m. No suspects were observed at the time, but the stolen vehicle was later observed heading toward Fort St. John but was unable to be located by police. This file remains open for investigation.
On July 31st, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP conducted a search of a residence along Fredette Avenue after it was confirmed that individuals had squatted within the vacant residence and left property and items behind. Upon the search, police located and seized five firearms, thousands of illegal cigarettes, drugs and drug paraphernalia, and several other weapons defined by the Criminal Code. All these items were seized for public safety, being that the residence was vacant and was accessible to the general public. This file remains open for investigation.
On August 6th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP assisted the BC Conservation Services with a joint agency check-stop along Highway 29. During the check-stop, several motorists were stopped and checked for various Motor Vehicle Act safety topics, and as a result, two prohibited drivers were located and subsequently charged.
On August 18th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist after their truck had been observed driving over the curbs and lawn of the Hudson’s Hope school parking lot, and later observed contravening several Motor Vehicle Act offences as it travelled throughout the town. Based on the investigation, the driver was detained for being impaired while in operation of a motor vehicle and later failed the roadside sobriety test. The driver was served a 90-day driving prohibition with their vehicle being impounded for 30 days. The driver received further several violation tickets for Motor Vehicle Act offences.
On August 19th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several complaints for 5-6x ORVs (side x sides) that were observed driving erratically throughout the Dinosaur Lake campground and ATV campground area. Police attended the scene but were unable to locate the ORVs as they had already left the area prior to police arriving on scene. Though this area holds a designated ATV campground and only one access to the lake, caution should be exercised when operating an ATV/ORV in this public area due to the presence of the public and children along the roadways and paths. The Hudson’s Hope RCMP is working with the District of Hudson’s Hope to get more visible signage in the area to hopefully restrict the usage of ATVs/ORVs along the high-volume public areas in which many tourists and visitors frequent.
As everyone within Hudson’s Hope is well aware of, this season has provided the town with a high volume of furry fruit seeking bears, in which the RCMP and BC Conservation Services have received many a call on. Enforcement agencies have been working steadily to monitor and manage the situation as best as can. The residents and property owners of Hudson’s Hope are being asked to do their part in this management and remove as many attractants as possible from their properties, so to limit the need for one of these bears to pay them a visit. If any concerns or public safety issues are observed, please get in touch with the RAPP Line at 1 (877) 952-7277.
Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.
Written by Cpl. Erich Schmidt with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP
