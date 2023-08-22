MISSING: 17-year-old Anastajia Baker

According to the Fort St. John RCMP, Baker was last seen on August 19th and was reported missing the following day.
Anastajia Baker. (Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John police are asking for the public’s help locating 17-year-old Anastajia Baker.

She is described as five foot one inch tall, weighing approximately 103 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Baker or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St. John detachment at 250-787-8100.

