Court Report: August 14th to 18th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from August 14th to 18th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 14th sentencing:
Brett Cherie Hannah (born 1982)
Hannah was found guilty of theft over $5,000 for an incident in Fort Nelson on June 28th, 2017. He was given a one-year conditional sentence, which is a sentence to be served within the community, a two-year probation order, $47,000 restitution and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime. Restitution requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses the victim suffered because of the crime.
Travis James Lalonde (born 1994)
Lalonde was found guilty of assault with a weapon for an incident in Fort St. John on November 4th, 2022. He was sentenced to jail time served and a 15-month probation order.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 17th sentencing:
Star Payou (born 1983)
Payou was found guilty of breach of a probation order, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, two counts of assault with a weapon, break and enter, two counts of assault and theft of $5,000 or under.
The charges occurred in Fort St. John from March 2022 to May 2023. She was sentenced to 158 days in jail, two years probation, jail time served and ordered to submit a DNA sample.
