VideoCommunity Roundup: XY Ranch Century Award

Jordan was joined by owners of XY Ranch who were recently honoured by the provincial government with a Century Award.
By Community Roundup, Videos 1 minute of reading

Jordan was joined by owners of XY Ranch, Bill and Fay Bouffioux, who were recently honoured by the provincial government with a Century Award for their contribution and dedication to agriculture since 1916.

Community Roundup is brought to you by Brad’s Furniture & Appliances

This episode originally aired on August 22, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on YouTube. We are also available on TikTokTwitter, and LinkedIn.

Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.

 

Report a typo or an error

Read our guiding principles

Author

His duties include social media management, digital marketing implementation, and video production. In his spare time, Greg enjoys reading comics, playing video games, and hanging out with his wife and dog. More by Greg Armstrong

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top