Charlie Lake Conservation Society presenting 20+ years of test results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Charlie Lake Conservation Society (CLCS) is hosting a presentation at the Fort St. John museum Tuesday evening to discuss the tests they have conducted on the lake.
Bruce Kosugi and Glynnis Maundrell, with the CLCS, will present their findings from the last over 20 years.
Kosugi said back in the 90s, there were concerns about the lake’s health, and part of forming the CLCS in 1996 was to find out what was happening with the lake.
“As a result, we’ve been doing a lot of testing, we’ve been doing observations on when the ice is formed, when the ice melted, the temperature in the lake, particularly with concerns about climate change,” Kosugi explained.
They also tested the lake’s clarity, algae, plants and nutrients.
“What we want to do is let people know about the testing we’ve been doing and some of the findings we’ve got and share that with the public,” Kosugi said.
The presentation will be at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum, located at 9323 100th Street, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.