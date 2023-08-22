BC Transit will soon be returning to fall schedule in Fort St. John

The annual fall service change will bring back school trips on Route 4 Southeast and Route 5 Southwest.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
A white BC Transit bus with green and blue waves on it.
BC Transit bus (BCTransit)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Buses in Fort St. John will resume operating under BC Transit’s fall schedule as of September 5th.

The annual fall service change will bring back school trips on Route 4 Southeast and Route 5 Southwest. These trips will then be removed from Route 2 Southside and Route 3 Central-Prospect Park.

The city is reminding transit users that construction on 100th Street will continue until September 30th, and bus stops between 100th Avenue and 105th Avenue will remain closed during that time.

For more information on trip planning and to sign up for customer alerts, visit the BC Transit website here.

