SJA Promo donates hoodie quilts to Salvation Army

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — SJA Promo donated 11 handmade quilts made from hoodies to the Fort St. John Salvation Army on Monday afternoon.
Earlier this year, SJA Promo received a large shipment of hoodies for a customer, but the wrong ink colour had been used. The hoodies were replaced, but they were unsure what to do with the boxes of hoodies and didn’t want to throw them away.
“Unfortunately, when there is a printing error on a product, to protect our customers’ brand, we can’t simply donate the items as they are,” said Kailey Odermatt, owner of SJA Promo.
“There are times when we can cover a logo and repurpose items, but in this case, it was a large font and black print, so we had to reach out to our extended SJA Promo family for ideas.”
An SJA Promo team member’s mom, Nancy Lawson and her friend Catherine Busche donated their time and sewing skills to turn the hoodies into 11 handmade quilts.
According to SJA Promo, the leftover scraps were donated to be used as fill for dog beds.
“We are honoured to be part of this great story,” said Jared Braun, the executive director of the local Salvation Army branch.
“For a local company and community member to take the extra step to turn hoodies into these beautiful blankets rather than the easier option of disposing of them will mean a lot to our clients, especially with the colder weather approaching.”
The blankets will be shared with food bank clients and those staying in the Salvation Army’s shelters.
Braun said as the city heads toward school starting again, they will be looking for donations of snacks and food for kids, but they are always accepting non-perishables.
Monetary donations are also accepted on the local Salvation Army’s website.
