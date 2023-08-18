VRS Communities looking for new location for seniors housing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A proposed seniors housing development will no longer be at its original location, though the City of Fort St. John is working with VRS Communities to identify a new location.
The land initially earmarked for the project behind the Fort St. John Hospital at 10763 86th Street and 10720 Northern Lights Drive is back on the market through Century 21.
The land was going to be used to develop a future neighbourhood called Prairie Rose Park that included seniors’ housing, mixed-use housing, apartments and townhomes.
Harlequin at Prairie Rose Park, a proposed 116-suite apartment complex for seniors, was the first structure to be constructed within the neighbourhood.
Kevin Pearson, with Century 21, said the decision was due to the high cost of servicing the land.
“We’re hoping us or someone else will come forward to develop the land,” said Pearson.
He said it’s in an ideal location for housing in the city, and Century 21 is still looking for investors.
The city says they are still working with VRS Communities to find a new location for seniors’ housing.
“We continue to work with developers, service providers, and other levels of government to meet the housing needs of all community members,” said Ryan Harvey, communications manager with the city.
In 2022, a development plan for seniors housing was submitted to the city after a public hearing in 2019 and two years of consulting with local seniors.
Last year, Fort St. John city council approved a Development Cost Charges (DCC) waiver for $754,348 for the development.
The charges levied support constructing or expanding services through the DCC, including expanding water, sewer, drainage, roads, and parks.
