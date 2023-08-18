Over $1.8 million injected into nine northeast B.C. projects

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over $1.8 million is being provided to nine projects in northeast B.C. through a Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) fund.
NDIT’s Northern Healthy Communities Fund supports initiatives that assist communities facing rapid economic growth and the need for social services.
Since its inception, the fund has benefitted nearly 90 projects with more than $15 million.
The program is accepting applications for the next round of funding, and new projects will be announced each quarter until 2026.
View the projects in northeast B.C. receiving funding through the Northeast Healthy Communities Fund below:
Fort St. John:
The NE Immigrant Services Society is receiving $270,000 to hire two employees to help deliver services to newly landed immigrants in northeastern B.C. The employees will provide education and support to help newcomers secure housing, medical services and employment.
Rising Above Ministries FSJ is receiving $300,000 to open a residential treatment facility in Fort St. John and support the wages of two case workers who will directly work with incoming individuals throughout their treatment.
The Salvation Army in Fort St. John secured $79,096 to continue to employ a full-time food bank worker to support the growing demand for the food bank’s services.
Dawson Creek:
The City of Dawson Creek is receiving $264,160 to renovate the entrance to the art gallery to become universally accessible.
The South Peace Community Resources Society is utilizing $133,131 to provide more anti-violence programming in the South Peace. The society’s main office is in Dawson Creek, but with the funding, they will renovate and furnish two new locations in Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd.
The Outlines for Life Society is receiving $300,000 to continue to offer counselling services to residents who cannot afford them. Counselling services cover anxiety, depression, grief, addictions, relationship issues, trauma, PTSD, children and family issues.
Chetwynd:
The Tansi Friendship Centre Society is receiving funding for three projects, totalling $528,794.
The society wants to hire a program director and clinical supervisor as well as improve the front desk to develop a volunteer management program.
The full list of applicants accepted can be viewed below:
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.