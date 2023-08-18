VideoMoose Talks – Canadian News Blocked & North Peace Cricket Society

In this episode of Moose Talks, we discuss how Canadian News has been blocked and cricket in the North Peace.
On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Energeticcity.ca Owner and General Manager Adam Reaburn to discuss Bill C-18. The bill compels Meta and Google to pay news organizations for sharing news articles, and Meta has already started blocking Canadian news organizations from sharing links on Facebook and Instagram in response.

Then, we chat with Snehal Mistry of the North Peace Cricket Society all about cricket in Fort St. John.

Tune in to Moose Talks every Friday morning live on Moose FM and Moose FM and Fort St. John Today’s Facebook pages.

This episode originally aired on August 18, 2023. To watch live, make sure to follow us on Facebook and YouTube. We are also available on InstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn.

