On this episode of Moose Talks, we sit down with Energeticcity.ca Owner and General Manager Adam Reaburn to discuss Bill C-18. The bill compels Meta and Google to pay news organizations for sharing news articles, and Meta has already started blocking Canadian news organizations from sharing links on Facebook and Instagram in response.
Then, we chat with Snehal Mistry of the North Peace Cricket Society all about cricket in Fort St. John.
