Summer Events: Hiking, Fall Fairs, Poker Runs, and More

Hey everyone!
Last time we talked about hiking in the Peace region it seemed like everywhere I looked was on fire. But now, thanks to the incredible efforts of this region’s firefighters and forestry personnel, fires of note have lessened in number and size making hiking much safer once again. This will be a great way to finish up the summer so pack the cooler and fire up Google Maps to lead you to adventure!
Bergeron Falls
This moderate to challenging trail takes an average of 4 hours to complete but can be done more quickly or stretched to a full day by taking a few of the side trails that lead to even more beautiful waterfalls. Bergeron Falls itself is the highest accessible fall in all of northern B.C. Rushing water makes a 100-meter plunge over the horseshoe-shaped bowl. To get to the falls make sure to take a right at the first fork in the trail as the left trail will lead you along Bergeron Cliffs.
Bald Spot Trails
This short but steep hike is the perfect add-on to any trip to Tumbler Ridge. At 1.6 km this hike takes an average of 1 hour to complete and will give you a gorgeous view of the town of Tumbler Ridge. The summit of this trail is equipped with benches and picnic tables making this a great place for a picnic with friends and family!
Summit Peak Trail
Now let’s pivot up north to Stone Mountain Provincial Park. Summit Peak trailhead is located just before McDonald Creek on Highway 97 just west of Fort Nelson. This trail is described as a hard in-and-out style hike and some great cardio on your way up the Alaska Highway. This steep trail is 6.9 kilometres long and is fairly secluded, making for a nice quiet break from driving. The views are worth the rock scramble that you will need to do to get to the top of this trail.
Events Happening August 18-20, 2023
- Hot Dogs at the Spray Park | Fort Nelson | August 18
- Walker Tompkins | Charlie Lake | August 18
- Sakâwînow Music Festival | Chetwynd | August 18-19
- Community Hall | Hudson’s Hope | August 18-20
- Halfway River Rodeo | Halfway River First Nation | August 18-20
- Motorcycle Poker Run | Fort St John | August 19
- Summer Nights Expo | Fort St John | August 19
- Dueling Divas | Fort St John | August 19
- All Joes Disc Golf Tournament | Fort St John | August 20
