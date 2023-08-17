Summer Events: Hiking, Fall Fairs, Poker Runs, and More

In this edition, we share some more awesome hiking spots in the region. Plus, a list of events happening for August 18-20, 2023.
Events, News
Hey everyone!

Last time we talked about hiking in the Peace region it seemed like everywhere I looked was on fire. But now, thanks to the incredible efforts of this region’s firefighters and forestry personnel, fires of note have lessened in number and size making hiking much safer once again. This will be a great way to finish up the summer so pack the cooler and fire up Google Maps to lead you to adventure!

Bergeron Falls

This moderate to challenging trail takes an average of 4 hours to complete but can be done more quickly or stretched to a full day by taking a few of the side trails that lead to even more beautiful waterfalls. Bergeron Falls itself is the highest accessible fall in all of northern B.C. Rushing water makes a 100-meter plunge over the horseshoe-shaped bowl. To get to the falls make sure to take a right at the first fork in the trail as the left trail will lead you along Bergeron Cliffs.

Bald Spot Trails

This short but steep hike is the perfect add-on to any trip to Tumbler Ridge. At 1.6 km this hike takes an average of 1 hour to complete and will give you a gorgeous view of the town of Tumbler Ridge. The summit of this trail is equipped with benches and picnic tables making this a great place for a picnic with friends and family!

Summit Peak Trail

Now let’s pivot up north to Stone Mountain Provincial Park. Summit Peak trailhead is located just before McDonald Creek on Highway 97 just west of Fort Nelson. This trail is described as a hard in-and-out style hike and some great cardio on your way up the Alaska Highway. This steep trail is 6.9 kilometres long and is fairly secluded, making for a nice quiet break from driving. The views are worth the rock scramble that you will need to do to get to the top of this trail.

Did we miss any? Let us know by emailing contact@energeticcity.ca

Events Happening August 18-20, 2023

Want to let us know about an event? Email us at contact@energeticcity.ca

Author

Emily has lived in Fort St. John for her whole life and has spent her high school years dedicated to serving her community. She writes the summer newsletter for Energeticcity.ca and drives the summer cruiser for Moose FM. She will be attending university this Fall to start her Undergraduate Degree in psychology. Emily enjoys reading, crocheting, and hanging out with her friends and family in her free time.

