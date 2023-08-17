Rotary Drive Thru Breakfast returns in September

Pre-orders for the seventh annual Rotary Drive Thru breakfast are now being accepted.
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Rotary Club in FSJ at the breakfast drive-thru. (Supplied)
Rotary Club in Fort St. John at the breakfast drive-thru last year. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Pre-orders for the seventh annual Rotary Drive Thru breakfast are now being accepted.

The breakfast takes place on Thursday, September 7th, at the Safeway parking lot from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and includes a sandwich, fruit and a coffee for $12.

Patricia Budgell with the Fort St. John Rotary Club said they’ve sold out every year. Last year, Rotarians cooked over 1,700 sandwiches, nearly 100 more than they were prepared for.

In 2022, they raised a record-breaking $24,000.

Since 2017, the club has raised over $100,000 through the Drive Thru Breakfast, thanks to the support of residents and sponsors.

The pre-order form must be completed and submitted before Wednesday, September 6th, at 8:30 a.m. The pre-order form also offers a drop-off option within Fort St. John, Taylor or Charlie Lake.

FILE_5758Download

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top