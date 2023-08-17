Rotary Drive Thru Breakfast returns in September

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Pre-orders for the seventh annual Rotary Drive Thru breakfast are now being accepted.
The breakfast takes place on Thursday, September 7th, at the Safeway parking lot from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and includes a sandwich, fruit and a coffee for $12.
Patricia Budgell with the Fort St. John Rotary Club said they’ve sold out every year. Last year, Rotarians cooked over 1,700 sandwiches, nearly 100 more than they were prepared for.
In 2022, they raised a record-breaking $24,000.
Since 2017, the club has raised over $100,000 through the Drive Thru Breakfast, thanks to the support of residents and sponsors.
The pre-order form must be completed and submitted before Wednesday, September 6th, at 8:30 a.m. The pre-order form also offers a drop-off option within Fort St. John, Taylor or Charlie Lake.