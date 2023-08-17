Registration open for That Dam Run in Hudson’s Hope

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Registration for this year’s That Dam Run on the W.A.C. Bennett Dam in Hudson’s Hope is now open.
The run, sponsored by the Hope for Health Society, includes ten-mile and five-kilometre routes, starting at GMS Dam Viewpoint 22098 Canyon Drive. The event takes place on September 24th.
Registration is $40 in advance on Stride and Glide and is only open until September 7th at 11:59 p.m.
The society thanks BC Hydro for permission to use the site and asks for volunteers to help run the event.
To volunteer or for more information about the Hope For Health Society, Greta Goddard can be reached at 250-783-0855.
