Dawson Creek looking to demolish unsafe structure

The City of Dawson Creek is looking to demolish a structure on 17th Street that is deemed unsafe.
The structure being demolished is located at 10428 17th Street. (City of Dawson Creek)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is looking to demolish a structure on 17th Street that is deemed unsafe. 

A recommendation from city staff, which includes several requirements, was approved during a council meeting on August 14th.

The property owner is required to remove the entire structure, the foundation, cap water and sanitary services and backfill the excavation. The land must also be left in “a safe condition” once the dwelling is removed. 

These requirements must be completed within 30 days of the owner receiving notice of the council’s decision. However, the property owner can request council to reconsider “within 14 days from personal service of remedial action.”

If the requirements aren’t met, the city says it may take action at the owner’s expense.

The single-family dwelling is a one-story residence with a crawl space, and though the exact age of the building is unknown, the structure is shown in 1959 aerial photographs.

The cracked foundation on the building. (City of Dawson Creek)

The building has no water, power or heat, the foundation is cracked, and the windows have been smashed. The city says squatters often occupy it.

City staff believe there is a risk regarding the life and safety of the public.

Inside the unsafe structure. (City of Dawson Creek)

In March, staff provided the property owner with a list of contractors from the city’s business license directory capable of demolishing the building. Still, no progress had been made in securing a contractor.

The last communication with the owner was in June, when a contractor had still not been secured.

The full report can be found below:

Report-No.-23-109Download

