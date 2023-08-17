City of Dawson Creek supports Freedom Mobile tower

Dawson Creek Council put its support behind a new Freedom Mobile tower at 1401 8th Street on Monday.
The proposed location of the new Freedom Mobile tower. (Freedom Mobile)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Dawson Creek Council put its support behind a new Freedom Mobile tower at 1401 8th Street on Monday.

During the August 14th council meeting, staff were directed to let the telecommunications company know it had completed its consultations with the city.

They will also let Freedom Moblie know that the city agrees that it does not need to further consult with the public and that it can construct the tower.

The proposal is for a 31-metre monopole tower and equipment compound occupying a ten-by-ten-metre area.

The motion was carried unanimously without any discussion.

The full report can be found below:

Report-No.-23-132Download

