Trial moved to 2024 for Kelly Lake murder suspect

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The trial has been postponed for homicide suspect Morgen Lambert-Bouma, who stands accused of killing 54-year-old Owen Cardinal in 2019 in Kelly Lake, and won’t continue until next year.
The Dawson Creek Law Courts confirmed that the continuation has been set for March 11th, 2024. The matter was seen in Dawson Creek Supreme Court on August 14th this week to fix the date.
The trial began earlier this year, commencing in January.
Lambert-Bouma, 27, was arrested on August 16th, 2019, after RCMP were called to a home after reports of an assault.
After arriving at the scene, officers found Cardinal, 54, fatally wounded, along with Lambert-Bouma. Both were known to each other, according to police. Lambert-Bouma was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
In March 2022, Justice Marguerite Church ruled Lambert-Bouma was mentally fit to stand trial, though he was ordered to stay in custody at the Coquitlam Forensic Psychiatric Hospital during the proceedings.