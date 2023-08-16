Fort St. John North Peace Museum update: Learn more about Charlie Lake while you can!

This summer has just flown by! This is the last month (until Sept. 15) to see the Charlie Lake Conservation Society’s interactive exhibit, The Lake Next Door. Not sure what to do with the kids or grandkids before school starts? Get hands-on with nature in this exhibit about Charlie Lake.
Bruce and Glynnis of the Charlie Lake Conservation Society have an upcoming presentation for adults and seniors at the museum (9323 100th Street) this month. Is Charlie Lake healthy? Water testing has been continuing for a number of years on Charlie Lake. Glynnis and Bruce of the Charlie Lake Conservation Society tell us about what has been tested and what these results mean on Tuesday, August 22, at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are welcome.
The North Peace Historical Society is gearing up for museum events this fall. Look for our fish pond at the block party in Centennial Park on September 9. We’re celebrating the North Peace Historical Society’s 60th Anniversary of preserving and presenting local history on the evening of September 22 with cake, presentations, behind the scene tours, and more! We’re delighted to be partnering with Métis Elder, Linda van Wieringen, to offer some cultural classes at the museum in late September/early October. We’ll be offering one for adults on making pine baskets and one for children on making dreamcatchers. Stay tuned for more details.
Check out our new hands-on activities at the museum. Write your own prescription on our official-looking prescription pad in the doctor’s office and learn about common prescriptions back in the 1930s. Calculate your flight time in our aviation exhibit with our hands-on flight calculator.
We’re always busy behind the scenes. We’ve responded to 107 archival inquiries so far this year.
Our newspaper scanners have scanned the Alaska Highway News from 1944 to 2002 in the last few years. Our intern, Brenna, inventoried over half of our collection storage shelves this summer. Our summer student, Luke, is hard at work on an exhibit on the Bedaux exhibit for our free display case at the airport as well as working on cataloguing lots of historic photographs.
If you want to get involved with the North Peace Historical Society and museum, contact Heather at fsjnpmuseum@fsjmail.com or drop by the museum on a weekday.
Written by Heather Sjoblom, Fort St. John North Peace Museum Curator